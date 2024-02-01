Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) CEO Phil Horlock Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) CEO Phil Horlock sold 50,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,044,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phil Horlock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Phil Horlock sold 40,000 shares of Blue Bird stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of Blue Bird stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $779,100.00.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $29.13 on Thursday. Blue Bird Co. has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $29.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $937.99 million, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 314.14% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $302.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 113.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 198.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 89.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLBD shares. StockNews.com lowered Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

