BMO Capital Markets Raises Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target to $59.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ENVA. StockNews.com cut Enova International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Enova International in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enova International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Enova International Stock Performance

ENVA opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.96. Enova International has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $63.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Enova International had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $583.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Enova International will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Enova International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enova International during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Enova International by 75.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Enova International by 3.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

