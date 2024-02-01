Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Up 3.0 %

BSX opened at $63.26 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average is $54.09. The company has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a PE ratio of 77.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.