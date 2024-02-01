Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCLI opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $17.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $426,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 16.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

