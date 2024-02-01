Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CEO Jerry J. Baack Sells 15,687 Shares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 15,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $205,656.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,221,671.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $350.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Bridgewater Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,619,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after buying an additional 175,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,998,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,647,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after buying an additional 236,281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 971,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after buying an additional 22,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWB. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

