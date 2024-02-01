Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Position Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 25.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $98.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $102.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.89.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $645.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $56,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $56,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $455,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,205 shares of company stock valued at $654,277 over the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.