Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 847,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.28% of Brixmor Property Group worth $17,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,834,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after buying an additional 369,401 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRX stock opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $174,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,149.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $586,950. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

