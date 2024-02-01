Brokers Offer Predictions for Orogen Royalties Inc. (EVM.V)’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:EVM)

Orogen Royalties Inc. (EVM.V) (CVE:EVM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leede Jones Gab upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orogen Royalties Inc. (EVM.V) in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Leede Jones Gab analyst G. Mcleish now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Orogen Royalties Inc. (EVM.V)’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Orogen Royalties Inc. (EVM.V) Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CVE EVM opened at C$0.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 65.06 and a current ratio of 65.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.51. Orogen Royalties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.62. The company has a market cap of C$43.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78.

Orogen Royalties Inc. (EVM.V) ( CVE:EVM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$19.65 million during the quarter.

Evrim Resources Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company in Mexico, southwestern United States, and western Canada. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, and precious and base metal deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Axe project covering an area of 4,938 hectares located in south central British Columbia, Canada; and the Lemon Lake copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 2,646 hectares located in central British Columbia, Canada.

