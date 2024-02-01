Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP) Director Purchases C$163,674.00 in Stock

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Muniz Quintanilla purchased 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$30.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$163,674.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C($1.00). The business had revenue of C$6.02 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.