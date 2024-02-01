BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Price Down 4.1%

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$85.23 and last traded at C$86.33. 73,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 192,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$90.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$136.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$147.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$95.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$105.46.

BRP Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$90.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$99.63. The stock has a market cap of C$2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.01 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.61 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 210.20%. On average, analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 9.1871768 EPS for the current year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

