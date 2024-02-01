BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Alembic Global Advisors cut BWX Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.25.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $81.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.75. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $83.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.58.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

