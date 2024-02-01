Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Hits New 52-Week High at $661.00

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 661 ($8.40) and last traded at GBX 660.50 ($8.40), with a volume of 451214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 651 ($8.28).

Bytes Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 592.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 531.31. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,647.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at Bytes Technology Group

In other news, insider Mike Phillips sold 54,074 shares of Bytes Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 543 ($6.90), for a total transaction of £293,621.82 ($373,279.71). In related news, insider Mike Phillips sold 54,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 543 ($6.90), for a total value of £293,621.82 ($373,279.71). Also, insider Neil Murphy purchased 54,000 shares of Bytes Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 555 ($7.06) per share, with a total value of £299,700 ($381,006.86). 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bytes Technology Group

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

