California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 28,683 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,608,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,464 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,083,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth about $37,478,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,065,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,523 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,396,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $127,403,016.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,525,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,213,729.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of DNB stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.17, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.15 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.48.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

