California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,561 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of Bloom Energy worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,141,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,344,000 after buying an additional 263,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after buying an additional 1,842,320 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $102,826,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,586,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,417,000 after buying an additional 125,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,753,000 after buying an additional 685,213 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BE opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 24.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $400.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. CL King started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

About Bloom Energy

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.