California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 80,589 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 101.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,589 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PECO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

