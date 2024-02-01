California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,341,000 after acquiring an additional 100,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,303,000 after buying an additional 136,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,046,000 after buying an additional 116,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,707,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,468,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $93.23 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.57). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.01% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 125.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $201,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,966.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

