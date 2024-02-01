California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.79 Million Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,916 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Livent worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LTHM. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Livent during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 51.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 257,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 87,113 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 65.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 223,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 88,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Livent from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Livent from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

Livent Price Performance

Shares of LTHM opened at $16.51 on Thursday. Livent Co. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Livent had a net margin of 40.77% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

(Free Report)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.