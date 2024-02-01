California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.09 Million Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of CNO Financial Group worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 109,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karen Detoro sold 18,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $451,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CNO Financial Group news, CAO John R. Kline sold 9,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $238,870.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,703.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Detoro sold 18,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $451,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,657. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 2.3 %

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $28.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $947.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.71 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

