California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,677 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Integra LifeSciences worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $293,538,000 after purchasing an additional 189,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $162,414,000 after purchasing an additional 384,941 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,760,594 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $113,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,195 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,739,654 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $112,682,000 after acquiring an additional 79,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $60.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Integra LifeSciences
About Integra LifeSciences
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Integra LifeSciences
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.