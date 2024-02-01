California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,677 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Integra LifeSciences worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $293,538,000 after purchasing an additional 189,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $162,414,000 after purchasing an additional 384,941 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,760,594 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $113,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,195 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,739,654 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $112,682,000 after acquiring an additional 79,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $60.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on IART. CL King began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.22.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

