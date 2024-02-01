California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,704 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,439 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Bank of Hawaii worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2,197.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 113.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE:BOH opened at $63.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.35. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $79.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.47%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

