California Public Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $43.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.37. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $50.64.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $501.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.92 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 42.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $471,656.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,394.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

