California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 26,773 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,773 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of RingCentral worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,354.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 40,375.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 0.97. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $49.32.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $495,723.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,682,644.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,603.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,344 shares of company stock worth $3,733,591. 6.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on RingCentral from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNG

RingCentral Company Profile

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.