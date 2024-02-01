California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 42,904 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,904 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of BNL opened at $16.07 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.14.
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile
BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.
