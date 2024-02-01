California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 103,134 Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.11% of Vaxcyte at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 59.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In other Vaxcyte news, Director Heath Lukatch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vaxcyte news, Director Heath Lukatch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at $379,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $736,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,107,188. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCVX shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $71.42 on Thursday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $73.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Stories

