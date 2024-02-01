California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 103,134 Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.11% of Vaxcyte at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 59.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter.
In other Vaxcyte news, Director Heath Lukatch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vaxcyte news, Director Heath Lukatch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at $379,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $736,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,107,188. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $71.42 on Thursday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $73.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.92.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
