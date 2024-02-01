California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 23,697 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,697 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Newell Brands worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1,935.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Newell Brands Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NWL stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.97. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.90%.

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.