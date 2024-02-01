California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 593 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ICU Medical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $152,203.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,472.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

ICU Medical stock opened at $91.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.23 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.92 and its 200 day moving average is $115.39. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $212.43.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $553.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.00 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

See Also

