Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.78) target price on the stock.

dotdigital Group Trading Up 0.4 %

DOTD opened at GBX 98.20 ($1.25) on Wednesday. dotdigital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.10 ($0.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117 ($1.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £301.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,445.00, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 88.37.

dotdigital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.98. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. dotdigital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc engages in the provision of intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based an all-in-one customer experience and data platform that breaks down data siloes to create a centralized data hub that delivers actionable insights and enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels, such as web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and others.

