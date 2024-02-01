Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Stryker (NYSE:SYK) to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $360.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $315.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $331.52.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $335.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.11. Stryker has a 1 year low of $248.96 and a 1 year high of $342.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

