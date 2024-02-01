Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.41. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 16.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

