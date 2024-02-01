Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$115.69.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$108.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$103.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$103.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of C$94.45 and a 52 week high of C$112.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%.

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total value of C$4,911,490.50. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

