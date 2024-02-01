Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to $85.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.56.

CP stock opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

