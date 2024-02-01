Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Increased to C$115.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$115.69.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$108.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$112.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$103.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$103.25.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.66 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4033374 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total transaction of C$4,911,490.50. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

