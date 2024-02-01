Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,040 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cannae by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,810,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,903,000 after acquiring an additional 84,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,826,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after acquiring an additional 101,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.88). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNNE

Cannae Profile

(Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.