Capital Advantage Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.3% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.4 %

AMZN stock opened at $155.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $161.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,829 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,353. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

