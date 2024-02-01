Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) PT Raised to $24.00

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $23.50 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.88.

Capital Southwest Stock Down 4.3 %

Capital Southwest stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $981.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.12 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.02%.

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

