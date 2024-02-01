Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.88% of Cass Information Systems worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 277.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 60.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 477.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CASS. StockNews.com began coverage on Cass Information Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

Shares of CASS opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.67. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average is $40.08.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.05%.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

