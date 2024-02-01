Castleview Partners LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Castleview Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,560 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.3% of Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the third quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $397.58 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $415.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

