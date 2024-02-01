Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.80.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $304,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,885,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,989.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $304,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,885,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 364.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

