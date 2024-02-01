Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $304,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 4.3 %
NASDAQ CATY opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $45.72.
Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.
CATY has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.
Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile
Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.
