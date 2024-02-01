Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $304,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ CATY opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 364.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

