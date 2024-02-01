CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stake Raised by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $347,550,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 57.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE opened at $86.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $94.27.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

