Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ceapro Stock Performance

CRPOF opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25. Ceapro has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.54.

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter. Ceapro had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.91%.

Ceapro Company Profile

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

