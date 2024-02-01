Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.88.

CLS opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Celestica has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $35.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

