Celestica (NYSE:CLS) PT Raised to $38.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CLS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.15. Celestica has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $35.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

