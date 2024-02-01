Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 671,103 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $48,444,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 576.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,605,000 after buying an additional 344,662 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.50.

Insider Activity

In other Chart Industries news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $149,337.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $982,756.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Price Performance

GTLS opened at $116.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.37, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $184.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.