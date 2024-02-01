Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded by William Blair to Outperform

William Blair upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

CHKP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.85.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $158.93 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $163.02. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.33.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $3,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

