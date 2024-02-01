Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 601,495 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Chegg worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 500.0% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Chegg by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CHGG opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $22.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.03 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHGG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chegg news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $169,548.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,901 shares of company stock worth $189,984. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Featured Stories

