Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Short Interest Update

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.28.

Get Chubb alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Stock Up 0.8 %

Chubb Announces Dividend

NYSE CB opened at $245.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $248.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 156,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,442,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.