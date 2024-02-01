Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $280.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Roth Mkm from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chubb from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.28.

Chubb stock opened at $245.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $99.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.38. Chubb has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $248.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,928,000 after acquiring an additional 181,441 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,996,000 after purchasing an additional 138,142 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 426.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,364,000 after buying an additional 27,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

