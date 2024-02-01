Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01. Chunghwa Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.16.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.
