Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01. Chunghwa Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.16.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 18.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

