Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,522,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in Cintas by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 332,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,813,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 190,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $4,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock opened at $604.57 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $611.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $579.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

